Panfu Halloween Furniture

Panfu Halloween Furniture
A furniture set I created for today! Happy Halloween everybody!

All the items are animated, but after too much struggle trying to convert my SWF file into and animated GIF I gave up and could only post this screenshot...

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
