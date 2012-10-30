Javi Pérez

Login Concept (live) login fingerprint concept live
I've been thinking about a login concept. Would be very easy if we just use the finger, ok I know that I'm not saying anything revolutionary but I've wanted to explore the UX.

You can see how it works with this simple DEMO

:)

PD: In Firefox does not look good, sorry.

Posted on Oct 30, 2012
