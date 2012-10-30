Ray Stone

Short Forecast

The original swellcast layout was very limited. I've been reworking things to make it much easier to scale and integrate features on the road map, exercising as much restraint as I can, and keeping it super simple.

The first of these being (as close as one can get to) live wind readings. Also the home page now displays a national lowdown of sorts, with short forecasts for each major location.

http://swellcast.com.au

