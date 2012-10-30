Short Forecast

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
The original swellcast layout was very limited. I've been reworking things to make it much easier to scale and integrate features on the road map, exercising as much restraint as I can, and keeping it super simple.
The first of these being (as close as one can get to) live wind readings. Also the home page now displays a national lowdown of sorts, with short forecasts for each major location.
http://swellcast.com.au