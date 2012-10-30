Alán Guzmán

Muertos

Alán Guzmán
Alán Guzmán
  • Save
Muertos lettering logo dia de muertos muertos dead day of deaths typography mexico hermosillo
Download color palette

a little somethin that I'm working on for the "Día de Muertos" :)

Alán Guzmán
Alán Guzmán

More by Alán Guzmán

View profile
    • Like