Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dennis Pasyuk

TBS Logo Design

Dennis Pasyuk
Dennis Pasyuk
Hire Me
  • Save
TBS Logo Design figma exploration logotype simple minimal teen school bible brand identity concept branding brand logo
TBS Logo Design figma exploration logotype simple minimal teen school bible brand identity concept branding brand logo
TBS Logo Design figma exploration logotype simple minimal teen school bible brand identity concept branding brand logo
TBS Logo Design figma exploration logotype simple minimal teen school bible brand identity concept branding brand logo
Download color palette
  1. Frame 19.png
  2. Frame 21.png
  3. Frame 16.png
  4. Frame 22.png

Hey Dribbble!

Here's a concept I explored for my church's Teen Bible School program. The mark features a Bible, a Cross, and a bookmark.

Let me know what you think!

Dennis Pasyuk
Dennis Pasyuk
Brand Designer 🍉
Hire Me

More by Dennis Pasyuk

View profile
    • Like