Pixelworkers Holiday Sale

Starting now through the holidays, all United Pixelworkers t-shirts are $16 (normally $22). We're emptying out all our current inventory to make room for new designs (guest designers coming in 2011).



If you want a current shirt—NYC, San Francisco, DC, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Philly, or Pittsburgh—now's the time to get it. Once they're sold out, they're gone...locked away forever in the Pixelworkers Vault.



SUPPORT THE UNION! SPREAD THE WORD ON TWITTER TO YOUR LOCALS!



www.unitedpixelworkers.com