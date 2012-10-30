Harlan Elam

Castle Grayskull - WIP

Castle Grayskull - WIP illustration castle he-man retro masters of the universe drawing fun
Work in progress on a Castle Grayskull poster. Color and shading coming soon. Any Masters of the Universe fans out there?

Posted on Oct 30, 2012
