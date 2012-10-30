Alex Capasso

Blood Sweat And Tears

Alex Capasso
Alex Capasso
  • Save
Blood Sweat And Tears patch embroidered eye primary colors
Download color palette

Got these back from the factory today. Turned out really nicely.

005bab2c334af01823b69954d6183145
Rebound of
Blood, Sweat and Tears
By Alex Capasso
View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2012
Alex Capasso
Alex Capasso

More by Alex Capasso

View profile
    • Like