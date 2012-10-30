StefΔno Tirloni

Icon Davoli Dribbble iphone ios app ipad icon music vintage design
My concept app from an italian 60's guitar amp called Davoli.
More info are here:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/Davoli-iPhone-App/4609431

Posted on Oct 30, 2012
