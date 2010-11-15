Helvetic Brands®

Hyperspace

Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Hire Us
  • Save
Hyperspace logo brand identity star wars
Download color palette

Somewhat organic, early render of an idea I am working on inspired by warp speed/hyperspace.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2010
Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Outside the box design, Swiss style
Hire Us

More by Helvetic Brands®

View profile
    • Like