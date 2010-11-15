Mohl Design

Visual identity

Our older work, a visual identity created for Croatian government office. Translated text below logo: "Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fishery".

Red is the symbol of state (red rectangle from the coat of arms of Croatia: http://bit.ly/9Ywmqe), the other colors are self-explanatory.

Posted on Nov 15, 2010
