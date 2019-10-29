Mauricio Cremer

Titos Vodka

Titos Vodka bottle script copper rebrand vodka liquor identity labeldesign spirits branding packaging
Over the past few months, I have been doing more packaging design for a variety of companies. I love the challenge of arranging information on a physical product that people will interact with.

In my (very limited) downtime, I decided to pick a product I loved but didn't exactly love they're branding or packaging. I chose Tito's Vodka and re-imagined their brand as well as their label and packaging design. Tito's is not a client ... yet.
More on this soon.

#selfinitiated

