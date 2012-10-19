Daniel Sellers

Ride for Rwanda Final

Daniel Sellers
Daniel Sellers
  • Save
Ride for Rwanda Final charity:water birthday design league gothic helvetica africa
Download color palette

Final design is complete!

Any donation is appreciated: http://mycharitywater.org/birthday-ride-for-rwanda

And will result in you getting one of these posters :-)

00f11186e0f4c7d691047b9dd549f9dd
Rebound of
Ride For Rwanda 2
By Daniel Sellers
View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2012
Daniel Sellers
Daniel Sellers

More by Daniel Sellers

View profile
    • Like