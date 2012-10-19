Dave Coleman

Melbourne Cup-stravaganza

Melbourne Cup-stravaganza type typography script rough sketch guide hand drawn
Doing up a sketch for a bit of type for an invite for work. I don't know if the end of the 'stravaganza' is at a different angle to the rest because of the photo... but I might need to fix that up!

Posted on Oct 19, 2012
