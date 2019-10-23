Design_League

Cosmic Logo

Design_League
Design_League
  • Save
Cosmic Logo best logo trending line icon line art space logo space conceptual logo concept art cosmic logo cosmic minimalist artwork trendy clean logo design creative design fresh design branding
Download color palette

Hello Guys,

Hope you are fine as wine :D
Here I am sharing an artwork of #Cosmic logo which I have made it after inspired from mother nature. I hope you guys like it.

Do let me know your honest thoughts in comment section.

Artwork by #Design_League

Contact us at Fiverr

Design_League
Design_League

More by Design_League

View profile
    • Like