Randall Lynton

Alaskan Husky & Eskimo

Randall Lynton
Randall Lynton
Hire Me
  • Save
Alaskan Husky & Eskimo model airbrush plasticise balsa advert white blue penguin husky sled winter eskimo
Download color palette

Plasticine husky model sculpted for an advertising job. The sled is made from balsa wood, the penguin from fimo, the eskimo hand-crafted from wooly fabric. The sets use a mixture of plaster, perspex for the lake and airbrushed mountains.

View the project at:
http://www.randalllynton.com/work/print/landcorp/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Randall Lynton
Randall Lynton
Website designer, animator and creator of one human being.
Hire Me

More by Randall Lynton

View profile
    • Like