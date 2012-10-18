Matías Calderón

No Excuses. (live!)

I've finally opened my new blog, No Excuses. There are still some things I'll be working on in the next months but the main idea, to get a super light theme with nice typography and no images at all, is pretty much done.

Will love to read your thoughts.

You can follow me on Twitter too, I'm @matias.

Posted on Oct 18, 2012
