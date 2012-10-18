Zilligen Design Studio

Knight of the Midwest

Zilligen Design Studio
Zilligen Design Studio
  • Save
Knight of the Midwest football sports logo knights midwest
Download color palette

Logo for a client's Midwestern football team.

74b71f8a9438c799669c8899d20f1356
Rebound of
Knight
By Zilligen Design Studio
View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Zilligen Design Studio
Zilligen Design Studio
An agile sports branding design boutique.

More by Zilligen Design Studio

View profile
    • Like