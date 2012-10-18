Finn

iPhone Ecoute icon

Finn
Finn
  • Save
iPhone Ecoute icon ecoute iphone app icon retina draft ios
Download color palette

Just a draft of an icon for the iPhone app called "Ecoute" - have a look at the music player here!
In my opinion the default icon is really boring.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Finn
Finn

More by Finn

View profile
    • Like