The Buildout (First Draft)

The Buildout (First Draft) stems of dallas branding design hand-lettering buildout dbln co
I wanted to give the client an idea of how this logo could look in the context of a brand buildout. Since the logo is likely to get re-drawn and cleaned up, this just acted as a way for the client to see beyond the errors and to see if we're headed in the right direction stylistically.

Thoughts? Critiques?

Posted on Oct 18, 2012
