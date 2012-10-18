Kristian Hay

Barbed Wire Wine

Kristian Hay
Kristian Hay
  • Save
Barbed Wire Wine logo branding mark barbed wire wine seal typography vintage texture
Download color palette

First iteration of a logo for a wine label, C&C appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Kristian Hay
Kristian Hay
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kristian Hay

View profile
    • Like