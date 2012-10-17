Allison Magpantay

Leather Me Up Baby

These are leather glasses that gets better with age. Every pair is unique to you because every time you wear them, every nick, scratch, and experience is embodied into leather. People are comfortable with the soft qualities that leather brings therefore, it is promising that leather eyewear will last longer.

