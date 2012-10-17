Rhafael Aseo

Hyundai Pop Elantra

Illustration work I did for Hyundai's Pride of PH contest. currently held in our country. you can view the full project at behance via this link http://www.behance.net/gallery/Hyundai-Pride-of-PH/5560429

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
