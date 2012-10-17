👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I'm working on a personal art project called 'Daily Creature Feature Illustrations'. Every day of October I'm making a new one to celebrate Halloween. Every one has a tiny story behind it, but after I finished this one, I couldn't decide if it looks more like a zombie or some kind of alien. What do you think?
Inked in my Moleskine, then colored on my iPad using Procreate. I use a pogo sketch pro.
Full version is here: http://davidbigler.com/blog/art/drawing-a-day/daily-creature-feature/daily-creature-feature-day-16-zombie-legs/