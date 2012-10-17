Tad Carpenter

Sad Santa Out Now!

I mentioned this new book I had written and illustrated a few months ago...but it is now out!
Please check out http://sadsantabook.com/ and this super fun Sad Santa video: http://bit.ly/WnruPT
Hope everyone enjoys the book.

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Designer & partner at Carpenter Collective, a brand studio.
