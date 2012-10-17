strawberryluna

Moz Poster

strawberryluna
strawberryluna
  • Save
Moz Poster morrissey poster rock poster gig poster hand printed screen print silkscreen black violet cream french paper
Download color palette

A little sneak peek at our poster for Morrissey for his Pittsburgh show on 10/23/12. Can't wait for the show!

The two images in this poster - the violet background and the silhouette of the man himself were both done by Craig by hand with sumi-e inks and scanned.

strawberryluna
strawberryluna

More by strawberryluna

View profile
    • Like