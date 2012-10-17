Sock Gardener

The Haywain – wip

wip cinema4d c4d lowpoly
Current state of an image I'm working on.
Stalled for the moment while I get the client work out the door ;)

Cinema 4D with a bit of ZBrush (ZSpheres) for the trees.

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
