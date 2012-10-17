Dom Flask

Castle Shapes v02

Castle Shapes v02 dangerdom dominic flask castle shapes geometry building knight people illustration flat mid-century orange blue gold sun clouds
Thinking this is pretty close to done. Not 100% about the people, but it feels empty without them.

Hi-DPI included.

Pushing pixels. Design & Draw for Coinbase.

