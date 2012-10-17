Linevoy

Akira - Back spike study

Akira - Back spike study monster super hero avenger hero comic graphic novel spikes woman girl sexy
This is another Akira study. I was moving towards a final illustration style with the character as well as exploring the spikes that would evolve from her body.

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
