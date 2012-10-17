Luke Harby

My Architects, Grand Designs

My Architects, Grand Designs photography 120 medium format my architects album music album cover
My photograph used for album cover
Original photo: http://www.flickr.com/photos/lukeharby/83883757/in/photostream

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
