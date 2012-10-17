Zara Picken

Old & New Project - The Witch of Endor

I was kindly invited by Jim LePage and Troy Deshano to contribute an illustration to the Old & New Project. It is a platform for artwork based on Biblical stories, by artists from a range of faith perspectives (including people from different religious backgrounds and non-religious people like myself).

My illustration is now live on the site here - it is based on the passage 'The Witch of Endor'.

