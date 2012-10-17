Sjors Snoeren

Right Click 2.0 (animation)

Sjors Snoeren
Sjors Snoeren
  • Save
Right Click 2.0 (animation) right click click ux update first shot
Download color palette

Hi there, first of all I want to thank Beau Hankins for drafting me! For my first shot I was wondering what elements are a bit leftover, I came up with this simple idea for a new style of Right Click, also you may want to use this with a keyboard combination and navigate with arrows. Please let me know what you think. Feedback appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Sjors Snoeren
Sjors Snoeren

More by Sjors Snoeren

View profile
    • Like