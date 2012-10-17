👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/creative-wedding-dvd-disc-label-artwork-psd/3218991
A creative wedding dvd cover and disc label artwork. It's your best choice even if you or your clients wedding doesn't have a theme. The DVD uses a creative design which is unique to what you would see elsewhere.
Features:
Standard Universal DVD Size
Print Ready - 3 mm bleed at High resolution (300 dpi - CMYK)
Add up to 2 photos on the back cover
Professional Creative Design
100% Editable - each element sits on it's own layer
Well Documented – Help file and tips
Free fonts used - links in help file