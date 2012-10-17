Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/creative-wedding-dvd-disc-label-artwork-psd/3218991

A creative wedding dvd cover and disc label artwork. It's your best choice even if you or your clients wedding doesn't have a theme. The DVD uses a creative design which is unique to what you would see elsewhere.

Features:

Standard Universal DVD Size

Print Ready - 3 mm bleed at High resolution (300 dpi - CMYK)

Add up to 2 photos on the back cover

Professional Creative Design

100% Editable - each element sits on it's own layer

Well Documented – Help file and tips

Free fonts used - links in help file

