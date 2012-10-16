Matthew Ulstad

Album Art

type typography didot album art music
A quick shot of an album cover in the works. Also a good example of the lack of optimization in CS5.5 for Retina displays. The main goal here though was to alter each glyphs to give them some patina and implied uneven printing pressure.

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
