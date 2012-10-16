Linevoy

Akira - Anger claw study

Linevoy
Linevoy
Hire Me
  • Save
Akira - Anger claw study super hero demon anger energy burst spikes claw power girl woman action graphic novel dark
Download color palette

When I was working on some early roughs, I was considering how the claw would avail itself as a 'dark force' (anger, control, etc). Here the claw is looking a bit more crabby but overall I'm happy with the lighting and overall composition.

Linevoy
Linevoy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Linevoy

View profile
    • Like