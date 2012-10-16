Yakup Akdemir

AcademiaBerlin Logo

Yakup Akdemir
Yakup Akdemir
  • Save
AcademiaBerlin Logo university education academy logo owl enterprising
Download color palette

Source of inspiration in the owl eyes.
www.academiaberlin.de

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Yakup Akdemir
Yakup Akdemir

More by Yakup Akdemir

View profile
    • Like