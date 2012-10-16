Jonathan Woodward

Last minute addition to the book...

Jonathan Woodward
Jonathan Woodward
  • Save
Last minute addition to the book... tuna collage fish ocean
Download color palette

Had to create a couple of last minute tuna collages for the shark spread in the book...great white shark v tuna! Guess who ended up as lunch! :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Jonathan Woodward
Jonathan Woodward

More by Jonathan Woodward

View profile
    • Like