CCV Tavira's Exhibit "Magnetic Induction"

This exhibit demonstrates how one can generate electricity with a simple device, like a magnet rotating inside a copper coil, which is connected to some LED lights. The user turns the handle to generate electricity, which lights 4 LED light projectors, and he may check how much electric tension and current he's generating, by looking to the voltmeter and the ammeter at the top of the exhibit.