CCV Tavira's Exhibit "Magnetic Induction"

CCV Tavira's Exhibit "Magnetic Induction" generator hand power light projector led crank shaft magnet coil copper gauge magnetic magnetism induction faraday law
This exhibit demonstrates how one can generate electricity with a simple device, like a magnet rotating inside a copper coil, which is connected to some LED lights. The user turns the handle to generate electricity, which lights 4 LED light projectors, and he may check how much electric tension and current he's generating, by looking to the voltmeter and the ammeter at the top of the exhibit.

