Daniel Choe

Crossing Brooklyn Ferry Concept

Daniel Choe
Daniel Choe
  • Save
Crossing Brooklyn Ferry Concept concept bam crossing brooklyn ferry music festival
Download color palette

Design concept for the look and feel for Crossing Brooklyn Ferry, a music festival held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Instruments were made out of cardboard.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Daniel Choe
Daniel Choe

More by Daniel Choe

View profile
    • Like