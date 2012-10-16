Wilson Semilio

Moon

Wilson Semilio
Wilson Semilio
  • Save
Moon moon forest night evening tree trees pine pines nature outdoor outdoors shadows moody blue cold sky ground moonlight naked trees barqvideo barq
Download color palette

A scene from an animation in the making over at http://www.barqvideo.com Quite satisfied with the lighting in this one.

Wilson Semilio
Wilson Semilio
I design stuff :-)

More by Wilson Semilio

View profile
    • Like