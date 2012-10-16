La Touche de Provence Logo Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I was tasked with designing a logo for the restaurant at the new Lansmore Masa Square Hotel in Gaborone. The brief was to create something contemporary and “oh la la” – a logo that captures the essence of the restaurant’s name with a twist of fun. The romantic font and use in some logo applications of the blue background with the Fleur-de-lis watermark, alludes to the classically inspired French cuisine served at the restaurant. The curving knife and fork form the two plates on which the name of the restaurant “is served”. This modern design element suggests to diners that, whilst the dishes served at the restaurant have a French flavour, the menu is modern and suited to all tastes.