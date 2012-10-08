Jared Tohlen

USGBC Living Green Bike Tour

Jared Tohlen
Jared Tohlen
  • Save
USGBC Living Green Bike Tour bike kansas city skyline green ribbon cubano din lost type non-profit
Download color palette

The final flyer for the USGBC Living Green Bike Tour in the Crossroads Arts District in downtown Kansas City this coming weekend. See the full flyer here

Ribbon and Cubano fonts found at the Lost Type Co-op

Find out more about this event here

Dribshot1
Rebound of
Green Living Bike Tour, USGBC Central Plains
By Jared Tohlen
View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2012
Jared Tohlen
Jared Tohlen

More by Jared Tohlen

View profile
    • Like