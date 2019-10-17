Sanni sahil 🍃
Brightscout

Nowtrade

Sanni sahil 🍃
Brightscout
Sanni sahil 🍃 for Brightscout
Hire Us
  • Save
Nowtrade crypto trade graph website design isometric illustration isometric design illustrator website user interface color app web isometric vector illustration uxdesign ui design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello again,

Nowtrade is a trading platform, where you can follow active traders and you can do trading as well.
You can monitor all active trade at a time with its flexible algorithm.

More screens coming soon, stay in touch and don't forget to follow us.

Brightscout
Brightscout
Hire Us

More by Brightscout

View profile
    • Like