R A D I O

Die Zeit

R A D I O
R A D I O
  • Save
Die Zeit radio illustration icons
Download color palette

Cover for die zeit newspaper in Germany, wasn't used in the end.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2012
R A D I O
R A D I O
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by R A D I O

View profile
    • Like