Simon Lord

Chip Bag Mockup PSD

Simon Lord
Simon Lord
  • Save
Chip Bag Mockup PSD psddd paper chip bag psd mockup template cover action
Download color palette

Photoshop cover Action that renders your 2D design onto a 140g bag.

http://www.psdcovers.com/bag001/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2012
Simon Lord
Simon Lord

More by Simon Lord

View profile
    • Like