I was asked to give a beginner illustrator demo on character illustration to a college class. I prepared this weird guy while drinking beer and watching cartoons so that I could share tips on work flow and demonstrate useful techniques in illustrator. I have no idea where things come from sometimes.

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
