Royal Guard star wars royal guard icon helmet plastic helm clone caustics starwars photoshop glossy empire
Hey, dribbble, I'm here and here is some photoshop practicing. Emperor's royal guard helmet from Star Wars. Hope u'll like it. For the Emperor's sake!
Thanks to @Simon Gustavsson for invite.

