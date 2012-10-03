Manolo Ruiz

Logo redesign

Logo redesign
It can't get simpler than that, but I like it. I decided to go with one colour and as simpler as possible.
I chose Dancing Script for its friendly look.

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
