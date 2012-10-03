Nick Holmer

Button States

Button States ui user interface buttons button hover active navigation nav interface news app application state states texture ux
Been a while! switched jobs and took a bit of time to get going again, but here's a snapshot of navigation button states. normal, hover, and active states for a RSS news application.

