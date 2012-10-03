A New Paravel

It was becoming a bit of an in-office joke that we talk a lot about responsive web design but our dear old website wasn't responsive.

So we fixed that. Gearing up for a big launch, we put in the extra time and effort to overhaul our website.

My favorite part is the cowboys riding guns. No wait, the Texas Triforce Flag. No wait, the dial pad of projects, no wait, the hand drawn devices, no wait, the....